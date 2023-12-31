Actor Arbaaz Khan's wedding with makeup artist Sshura Khan is the current talk of the town. The couple tied the knot last Saturday in an intimate wedding at Arpita Khan's residence. Sshura Khan has now taken to her Instagram account to share the proposal video, revealing that Arbaaz had just proposed to her five days before the wedding day. In the video, Arbaaz can be seen going down on his knees and proposing to Sshura Khan with a flower bouquet and a ring, to which she happily says 'YES'. The couple later shared a cute kiss as they hugged each other. Arbaaz Khan's sister Arpita and son Arhaan could also be seen in the video. Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Spotted Walking Hand in Hand at Mumbai Airport, Couple Jet Off to Undisclosed Location (Watch Video).

Check Out Sshura’s Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

