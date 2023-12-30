Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were spotted by the paparazzi arriving at the Mumbai Airport, walking hand in hand, setting major couple goals. The actor and makeup artist tied the knot last Sunday and were seen arriving at the Mumbai Airport on the morning of December 30, heading to an undisclosed location. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends last week. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Are Married! Actor Shares FIRST Pics, Writes ‘Me and Mine Begin a Lifetime of Love and Togetherness’.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Spotted at the Mumbai Airport:

