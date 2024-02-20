The tragic passing of 19-year-old actress Suhani Bhatnagar, known for her role as young Babita Phogat in Dangal, sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry. News of her death spread disbelief and sadness among fans and colleagues alike. Recently, wrestler Babita, whose life story inspired the film, visited Suhani's family to offer her condolences. Sharing photos on Instagram, Babita documented the prayer ceremony held for Suhani. One image shows her offering prayers with folded hands, while the other captures her standing alongside Suhani's tearful parents, a poignant scene of shared grief. Suhani Bhatnagar Dies at 19; Actress Was Known for Portrayal of Young Babita in Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Babita Phogat at Suhani Bhatnagar's Prayer Meet:

View this post on Instagram

