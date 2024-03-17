The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babita Phogat courted controversy after she posted a photo of kids with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the #ModiKaParivar campaign in view of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. "BJP government for the third time Because child is child, Modi ji's family!!! (sic)" Phogat captioned. However, netizens were quick to remind her that the Election Commission of India has prohibited the use of children in the election campaigning. One user demanded an FIR against Babita Phogat for flaunting EC guidelines. BJP Second Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Out: Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar and Piyush Goyal Among 72 Candidates, Check Full List.

Babita Phogat With #ModiKaParivar

User Demands FIR Against Babita Phogat

Dear @ECISVEEP Babita phogat is using children for elections campaign. Now kindly order to file FIR against her. https://t.co/MgeYk9jsaF — Chandan Sinha (@chandanAIPC) March 17, 2024

Babita Phogat Courts New Controversy

'Modi Ka Parivar'

Dear @ECISVEEP Babita phogat is using children for elections campaign. Now kindly order to file FIR against her. https://t.co/HyuFnfQXSv — Dr Gaurav Kumar (@ImJordanGaurav1) March 17, 2024

