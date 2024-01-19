The Mahakaleshwar Temple or Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Located in Ujjain, it has been visited by numerous celebrities, politicians and other eminent personalities. Recently, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty, along with Madhya Pradesh minister Rakesh Singh, visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple. A video shared by ANI on the micro-blogging platform showcases them offering prayers. Mahira Sharma Offer Prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain (Watch Videos).

Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty & MP Minister Rakesh Singh

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty along with his son Ahan Shetty, and Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Singh offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple. pic.twitter.com/Ob31uCtrNp — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

