Suniel Shetty took to Instagram to share a video of his son, Ahan Shetty and his daughter, Athiya Shetty's boyfriend, KL Rahul, running in the ground. He captioned the image with a sweet message and called the boys his strength.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)