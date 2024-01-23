The affectionate father, Suniel Shetty, conveyed his warm wishes to his 'Bachchas' Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on their first wedding anniversary through a post on his Instagram handle. Sharing a romantic photograph of the couple, he captioned it, "Happy first anniversary, bachchas." In the delightful image, Athiya was captured with her arms tenderly wrapped around Rahul's neck, showcasing their profound love. The actress promptly acknowledged her father's heartfelt post, expressing her love in the comments section. For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Shower Wishes on Newly Married Couple.

Suniel Shetty Wishes Athiya and Rahul on Their First Wedding Anniversary:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)