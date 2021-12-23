Actress Sushmita Sen on a shocking note took to her Instagram on Thursday (December 23), and announced about her split with boyfriend Rohman Shawl after 3 years of relationship. The Aarya 2 star shared a cute and happy selfie with Shawl and confirmed about the separation news. She wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Check Out Sushmita Sen's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

