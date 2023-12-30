Sussane Khan and her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. The couple were stopped at the security check after Arslan forgot to carry his passport. The couple were set to leave Mumbai to ring in the New Year, but things didn't go as planned. In the video going viral online, Sussane can be seen presenting her documents and getting cleared, while Arslan could be seen stunned as he couldn't find his passport. The couple then excused themselves from the paparazzi there. The internet had hilarious reactions to this not-so-big mistake from Arslan. One user wrote, "Krrish ko bolo udd ke deke jaayega....." while another wrote, "Moye moye …..". Sussanne Khan and Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hrehaan Gets Acceptance Letter From Berklee College of Music, Former Pens Heartfelt Note on Insta.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

