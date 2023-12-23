Hrehaan Roshan has received acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music and this good news has been shared by his mother Sussanne Khan on Instagram. The interior designer, who shares two kids with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, took to Insta to pen a note of appreciation for their oldest lad. The proud mom expressed her happiness stating, “Our Hrehaan got his acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music, offering him a scholarship merit award for his excellence.. this was the happiest day of my life.. Ray you are my Hero and my best friend I have seen you persistently be at it for the last 9 years.. pursuing your passion for Music.. and I am so so proud of you my Son you fill me up with the brightest light..” Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Step Out for Dinner Date in Mumbai with his Sons Hrehaan and Hridaan (Watch Video).

Sussanne Khan’s Heartfelt Note For Son Hrehaan

