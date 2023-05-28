Randeep Hooda who has directed Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, has put on quite the performance as the man Veer Savarkar himself in the film. As the new teaser for the film released on the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, the video shows his struggles when he was in prison, and his rise during the British rule. Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda’s First Look As Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Unveiled.

Watch Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser:

'SWATANTRYA VEER SAVARKAR' TEASER OUT NOW... To mark the 140th birth anniversary of #VeerSavarkar, Team #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar - which stars #RandeepHooda in the title role - unveils its first teaser… #RandeepHooda makes his directorial debut with the biopic.… pic.twitter.com/3NWMrip1g5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2023

