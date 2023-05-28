Randeep Hooda who has directed Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, has put on quite the performance as the man Veer Savarkar himself in the film. As the new teaser for the film released on the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, the video shows his struggles when he was in prison, and his rise during the British rule. Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda’s First Look As Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Unveiled.

Watch Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Teaser: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)