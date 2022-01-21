Ahan Shetty made his acting debut with Milan Luthria’s film Tadap. Tara Shetty was paired opposite the handsome hunk in this romantic drama. Tadap, remake of the Telugu movie RX 100, is now all set to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from January 28.

Tadap On Disney+ Hotstar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)