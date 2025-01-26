Dhanush took to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Ajith Kumar on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. Ajith is one of the 19 recipients of this prestigious award in 2025. Dhanush also expressed his best wishes to all the recipients of the Padma Awards 2025, acknowledging their exceptional contributions to their respective fields. Padma Awards 2025 Announced: Ajith Kumar Receives Padma Bhushan, Arijit Singh Honoured With Padma Shri, MT Vasudevan Nair and Sharda Sinha Posthumously Awarded Padma Vibhushan – See Full List of Awardees.

Dhanush’s Post for Ajith Kumar and All Padma Awardees

My hearty congratulations to dear Ajith Sir on being conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. Also congratulating @ashwinravi99 on being the first Tamil Nadu cricketer to having being conferred a Padma Shri. My congratulations to all other Padma awardees who have made… — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 26, 2025

