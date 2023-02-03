Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is an upcoming show which is the Indian version of popular show The Vampire Diaries. The new Hindi serial will premiere on Colors on February 13. Episodes will air every Monday and Wednesday at 9 pm on the channel. Kitani Mohabbat Hai Clocks 14 Years: Karan Kundrra Reminisces About His First Serial, Says ‘Beginnings Last Forever’.

View Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Announcement Here:

Eisha ko apna banaana chaahte hai Arman aur Veer, kiski prem kahaani ho paayegi mumkin?❤️‍🩹 Dekhiye #TereIshqMeinGhayal 13th Feb se, Mon-Wed raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par.@kkundrra @Gashmeer #ReemSameerShaikh pic.twitter.com/flw91zRVP9 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) February 3, 2023

