Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's sci-fi rom-com, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ), continues its impressive run at the box office! Released on February 9, the film has grossed a remarkable amount of Rs 134.63 crore worldwide within 21 days at the ticket window. In India alone, it has collected Rs 79.43 crore. Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah direct this delightful film. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Netizens Hail Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Chemistry, Call It a ‘Decent’ One-Time Watch!

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)