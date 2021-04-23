Earlier, it was reported that Sidharth Malhotra walked out of the Hindi remake of Thadam as he was not okay with the screenplay. And now according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, it's Aditya Roy Kapur, who has been signed for the action-packed film. Not just this, the reports also suggest that Aditya will have a dual role in the flick.

“Aditya Roy Kapur has been locked in to play the hero now. It’s an action-packed film which will have him in double roles. This will also be Aditya’s first double role ever. When Sid opted out, they were on the lookout for a good-looking hero who’s fantastic with action. Apart from Adi, Mrunal remains part of the cast," a close source to the film told the portal.

