Aysuhmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Diwali biggie Thamma will arrive in the theatres on October 21, 2025. The movie is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The move also stars Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj and Faisal Malik in key roles. Amid the buzz around cameos and special appearances of other MHCU actors in Thamma, a post-credit scene allegedly featuring Aneet Padda as Shakti Shalini has been leaked online just a day before its theatrical release. The Saiyaara star is the newest entrant in MHCU and is introduced as Shakti Shalini. In the leaked footage that has gone viral, she is seen floating in the air in a lehenga. She has long braided hair, just like Shraddha Kapoor's Stree. However, nothing can be confirmed until the film’s theatrical release, and there’s a possibility that the viral photo could be AI-generated. For the unaware, Shakti Shalini will be the next film in the fan-favourite horror-comedy franchise. ‘Thamma’ FIRST Review: ‘Expect the Unexpected’ – Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Horror-Comedy Film Thrills With Engaging Plot, Laughs and Action.

Aneet Padda Introduced As ‘Shakti Shalini’ in ‘Thamma’ Post-Credit Scene

