Prime Video India recently unveiled the first look of the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra's series Citadel starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The upcoming spy-thriller series has been titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared her excitement for the series. The actress wrote, 'Cannot wait for this series to unravel another layer of Citadel!'. On the other hand, the upcoming series will be directed by Raj and DK, and produced by D2R Films. Citadel - Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel Spinoff Title Revealed, View New Poster!.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Insta Story:

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Citadel Honey Bunny (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)