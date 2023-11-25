During The Archies promotional event, stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda charmed fans with their adorable dance to the movie's song "Va Va Voom". The duo radiated cuteness as they moved in sync. Suhana wowed in a sheer floral dress, while Agastya sported a stylish jacket and trousers, exuding a cool vibe. Their on-stage chemistry and synchronised steps added excitement, setting the tone for the film's anticipation and leaving the audience in awe of their charming performance. The Archies Trailer: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Gang Team Up To Save Riverdale (Watch Video).

See Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Dance Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

