Diljit Dosanjh is the latest addition to the cast of Lootcase Director Rajesh Krishnan's next film titled The Crew which is a film based against the backdrop of the airline industry. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in major roles and the shoot commences by march's end. Hera Pheri 3 to Star Akshay Kumar or Kartik Aaryan? Director Anees Bazmee Clears the Air on Casting Rumours.

Diljit Dosanjh Boards The Crew

‘THE CREW’: DILJIT DOSANJH JOINS TABU - KAREENA - KRITI SANON… #DiljitDosanjh is the latest addition to the cast of #TheCrew, starring #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan and #KritiSanon… Set against the backdrop of airline industry… Starts March-end 2023. pic.twitter.com/1DUSxVdHLi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)