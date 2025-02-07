The upcoming film The Diplomat, starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, revolves around an Indian diplomat’s mission to repatriate an Indian girl from Pakistan. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film based on a true story, the teaser video features John as diplomat JP Singh and Sadia as Uzma Ahmed. Fans will witness John in a never-seen-before avatar—suave, strategic and showcasing sharp diplomacy skills. The one-minute teaser builds suspense, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting the film’s release on March 7. The Diplomat: John Abraham’s First Look Unveiled!

Watch ‘The Diplomat’ Teaser Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)