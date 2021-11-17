The next guest on Kapil Sharma's talk show - The Kapil Sharma Show, will be none other than Salman Khan. He along with Aayush Sharma and the cast of Antim will be seen in an upcoming episode of the show.

Take A Look At The Pictures From The Shoot Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)