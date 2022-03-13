Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files, released on March 11, saw a tremendous growth on the second day. It earned Rs 3.55 crore on the opening day, whereas on the following day it minted Rs 8.50 crore. The total collection of the Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi starrer stands at a total of Rs 12.05 crore.

The Kashmir Files BO Update

#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2… Registers 139.44% growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] *since 2020*... East, West, North, South, #BO is on 🔥🔥🔥… This film is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: ₹ 12.05 cr. #India biz... FANTASTIC! pic.twitter.com/GHS5RqP7dS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2022

