Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is undoubtedly the Blockbuster of the decade as the film on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits has raked Rs 250 crores in India and now the film is all set to release in Israel on April 28. Consul Gen Kobbi Shoshani launched the poster of the movie alongside Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi and the team. The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher to Premiere on ZEE5 Soon – Reports.

The Kashmir Files to Release in Israel

BRILLIANT NEWS: On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It’s is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity. pic.twitter.com/ZkDOexhIXp — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 20, 2022

