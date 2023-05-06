The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma released in theatres on May 5. The film opened to mixed response from the audience. The movie helmed by Sudipto Sen minted Rs 8.03 crore on the opening day in India. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives.

The Kerala Story Collections

#TheKeralaStory hits the ball out of the stadium 🔥🔥🔥… Takes a SMASHING START… Evening + night shows witness solid occupancy… The Day 1 numbers are an EYE-OPENER for the entire industry… TERRIFIC weekend assured… Fri ₹ 8.03 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/8dylt50Hcj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)