Shabana Azmi has come out in support of the controversial movie The Kerala Story. Well, as the veteran actress condemned the idea of banning the Sudipto Sen directorial. She mentioned 'people who want to ban the film are ‘as wrong as those who wanted to ban' Aaamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha last year. For the unaware, Adah Sharma'sThe Kerala Story has been severely slammed by few critics, who have tagged it as a 'manipulative' flick. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shaban Azmi on The Kerala Story:

Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority . — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 8, 2023

