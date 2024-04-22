Fans of Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna will need to wait a bit more to see The Sabarmati Report, directed by Ranjan Chandel and based on the 2002 Godhra Train Burning Incident. The film's release, originally scheduled for May 3, has been postponed until August 2. Vikrant Massey shared a new poster on his social media platforms. The Sabarmati Report Teaser: Vikrant Massey Tries To Uncover Truth Behind 2002 Godhra Train Burning Incident, Film To Hit Theatres On THIS Date (Watch Video).

Vikrant Massey's IG Post About His Film's New Release Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

