An unseen video clip of Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai has surfaced online and that’s a treat for their fans. In this video, the duo can be seen dancing on the popular “Tujhe Dekha Toh” song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge aka DDLJ. Ash looks pretty in hot pink ensemble, whereas Aamir has kept his look casual. Shah Rukh Khan Croons 'Tujhe Dekha To' From DDLJ for Kajol at Red Sea International Film Festival (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan And Aishwarya Rai's Dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)