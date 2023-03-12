The Tamil song “Tum Tum” from Enemy is trending across social media platforms and looks like Shakti Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure too enjoyed grooving on it. The latter posted a video on her Instagram account that showed the two dancing by the pool on this hit number and it is too cute to be missed. The two beautifully nailed the hook step of this song. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Groove to Viral Song ‘Tum Tum’; Watch the Rumoured Couple Dancing to the Hit Tamil Track in This Video.

Shakti Kapoor And Padmini Kolhapure

