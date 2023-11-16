Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles, continues to mint impressive figures at the domestic box office. Soon, this spy thriller would cross Rs 170 crore mark in India. The total collections of Maneesh Sharma directorial stands at Rs 169.75 crore in these four days of its theatrical release. Salman Khan Expresses Gratitude as Tiger 3 Receives Bumper Opening, Actor Says 'Audiences Have a Connection With The Film'.

Tiger 3 Collections

#Tiger3 started off well in morning shows on Day 4, but business took a severe hit post 1 pm due to the crucial #INDvsNZ semi-final cricket match. The fall in #Tiger3 was more pronounced due to the record-breaking viewership of the match.#Tiger3 Sun 43 cr, Mon 58 cr, Tue 43.50… pic.twitter.com/9RzNjZmWSp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2023

