The box office performance of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has taken a significant hit, attributed to the Cricket World Cup final clash between India and Australia. Although there was a modest surge in numbers the previous day, the Salman Khan film has experienced a notable drop in its box office earnings. As per film critic Taran Adarsh, Maneesh Sharma’s directorial witnessed a decline on Sunday due to the ICC cricket match. The film’s total box-office collection in the second weekend stands at Rs 224.50. Tiger 3 that also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles, was released on 12 November 2023. Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's Cameos in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film LEAKED on Social Media Ahead of Its India Release! (SPOILER ALERT).

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Weekend 2

