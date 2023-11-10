Tiger 3 is one of the most-anticipated releases of the year and it is all set for a grand theatrical release on November 12, coinciding with Diwali 2023. Ahead of the festival, the Tiger 3 stars have extended festive greetings to fans on social media. Katrina shared a picture posing with Salman and wished everyone ‘Shubh Deepavali’. The two dressed up in ethnic ensembles exude glamour in this new pic. Tiger 3 will hit the big screens in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. Tiger 3: Advance Bookings for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Movie Crosses 2 Lakh Sales!

Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)