The much-anticipated film Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has already made a significant impact in the pre-release phase. Advance bookings for the action-packed movie have surged, crossing an impressive mark of 200,000 in sales. This remarkable milestone signifies the fervent anticipation and eagerness among audiences to witness the dynamic duo in action. The buzz surrounding Tiger 3 continues to grow, promising an enthusiastic turnout as fans eagerly await its release to witness the powerful performances and thrilling storyline unfold. Tiger 3 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's Spy Thriller!

See Advance Bookings of Tiger 3 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

