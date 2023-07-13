Tiger Shroff would be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Recently, the actor has posted few jaw- dropping pictures of himself from the sets of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. He is seen wearing a black vest, carrying guns and showing off his ripped physique from the upcoming action entertainer. No doubt, these pictures it will make you drool! He captioned it as, "Didnt need the guns…" Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Ali Abbas Zafar Gives Glimpse of ‘Live Explosions’ on Sets of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Starrer in Scotland (View Pic).

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)