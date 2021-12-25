Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas post is the best! As the actress took to Instagram and shared an art/portrait while wishing all a Merry X-Mas. The photo shared by Bebo on Instagram sums up what's the most important thing in her life i.e family. In the click, we see her, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and little Jeh in cartoony avatars. Not to miss, the reindeer and other christmas-y vibes of it. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan X-Mas Post:

