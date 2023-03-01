Shraddha Kapoor's fans are always showering their love on the actress, and during a recent promotion of her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, they showed their love the old fashioned way. The old pick up line "10 rupaye ki Pepsi, Shraddha Kapoor sexy" seemed to work on the actress as her fans chanted it while gathered at Ahmedabad Mall to see her. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Flirt, Kiss and Share Steamy Moments in Luv Ranjan’s Rom-Com.

Fans Wow Shraddha Kapoor with Chant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

