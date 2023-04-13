Alaya F plays a journalist intern in the U-Turn who is investigating unusual accidents on a city flyover. When she becomes a prime suspect in a mysterious death related. The intense trailer revolves around this mysterious case and cops played by Rajesh Sharma and Priyanshu Painyuli are probing the case. U-Turn to premiere on ZEE5 on April 28. Pushpa – The Rule: Shreyas Talpade Finds It Challenging to Dub for Allu Arjun in the Trailer – Here’s Why!

U-Turn Trailer

