The highly anticipated political thriller Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, has locked its teaser release date. After wrapping filming on September 11, 2023, the makers are gearing up to unveil the first glimpse of the movie. Ulajh teaser will arrive on April 17 at 11 AM IST. Also, rumours suggest the film's theatrical release date of July 5, 2024. This news will surely excite fans eager to see Janhvi Kapoor take on this genre. Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor's Political Thriller To Release On July 5 - Reports.

Ulajh Teaser to Release On April 17

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

