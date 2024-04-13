Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming political thriller Ulajh has been eagerly awaited since its announcement. Recent reports from Pinkvilla hint at a potential July 5 release date for the highly anticipated movie starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew. However, fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation, and eagerly anticipating further updates. Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Shoot of Upcoming Film Co-starring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew; Actress Shares Pics and Expresses Gratitude on Insta.

Jahnvi Kapoor's Ulajh To Release On July 5

