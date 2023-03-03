Mohsin Akhtar Mir and Urmila Matondkar completed 7 years of their marriage together. The two are said to have broken a wall of caste and religion as well since Urmila is a Hindu Maharashtrian and Mohsin is a Muslim. Happy Anniversary to the happy couple! Urmila Matondkar Birthday: From Chamma Chamma to Kambakth Ishq, 5 Iconic Performances of the Bollywood Actress.

Urmila and Mohsin Celebrate Anniversary

