Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani in lead roles showed a remarkable 100% growth on day 2 thanks to the word-of-mouth publicity. The film raked rs 3.64 cr at the ticket window on Saturday and stands at a total of Rs 5.45 cr. It also star Neena Gupta, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra. Uunchai Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani’s Film Celebrates Friendship in Heartwarming Manner! (LatestLY Exclusive).

#Uunchai is displaying strong legs at the #BO… Remarkable growth [+101.10%] on Day 2… Super-strong word of mouth is converting into packed shows… Fantastic Day 3 + double digit weekend on the cards… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr. Total: ₹ 5.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/EVixVopNG9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2022

