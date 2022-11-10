Last night, the makers of Uunchai hosted a special screening of their film and it was star studded affair. However, it was Shehnaaz Gill's reaction after the screening wherein she gets emotional is going viral online. “Main bahut roi hoon. Bahut acchi picture hai. Sabko dekhni chahiye," she was seen telling the paps who asked her about the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer. Uunchai: Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shehnaaz Gill, Akshay Kumar and More Celebs Join Special Screening of Anupam Kher, Boman Irani-Starrer (View Pics & Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

