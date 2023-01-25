Recently, "Vaishnav Jan To" song from the movie Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh was launched, the song is composed by music composer AR Rahman was originally written by Late Narsinh Mehta and has been sung by playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. Speaking about the story line, the movie is a work of friction in which Mahatma Gandhi survives the assassination attempt and later meets Nathuram Godse in the prison which following which they discuss their ideologies. Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh is a Hindi-language film that is slated to be released in theatres on January 26, 2023. Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh: Rajkumar Santoshi Breaks Silence on the Controversial Film, the Director Says ‘Watch It With an Open Mind’.

Watch The Video Song Vaishnav Jan To Below:

