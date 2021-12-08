Riteish Deshmukh is making his directorial debut with the Marathi movie Ved. The actor took to Twitter to share the first look poster of the film and wrote "After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first Marathi film, i humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. वेड (Madness)"

