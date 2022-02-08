Newlywed Vicky Kaushal is having a great life post his marriage with Katrina Kaif. The two after the shaadi also bought a new house in Mumbai. Now, on February 8, Vicky's dad Sham Kaushal posted a picture with his son on Instagram. In the snap, we see the father-son chit-chatting amidst a breathtaking backdrop from the actor's sea-facing abode.

Vicky Kaushal and Sham Kaushal:

