Katrina Kaif treated her fans with a lovely picture on Instagram story and it spells pure love. In the photo shared, we get to see Kat and husband Vicky Kaushal cuddling each other. The romantic click happens to be from the couple's sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai. Katrina didn’t write anything in the caption, but added a heart emoticon, putting her feelings on display. Aww, aren't they just adorable? Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Hold Hands As They Enjoy Perfect Romantic Sunset From Their Balcony (View Pic).

Pics From Katrina Kaif's Insta Story:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ₭atrina ₭aif fc 🕊️ (@katrinakaifk09)

