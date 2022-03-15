Vicky Kaushal will be starring in his next opposite Bulbbul actress Triptii Dimri. On Tuesday, (March 15), the actor shared a fun photo from the sets of the film with director Anand Tiwari and his friend Amritpal Bindra. He, "काफ़ी फैल कर काम हो रहा है!" Vicky Kaushal Turns Cricketer on the Sets of His New Film, Plays a Stunning Shot With the Bat (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)