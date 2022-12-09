Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrates their one year wedding anniversary today (Dec 9). It was on this day, when the duo was pronounced husband-wife in a dreamy wedding. Now, Vicky took to social media and wished wifey with a few romantic pics. One of the photos also see Kaif cuddling her man. Sweet! Katrina Kaif Wishes Vicky Kaushal ‘Happy One Year’ on Their Wedding Anniversary With a Lovely Post on Instagram (View Pics & Video).

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Unseen Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

