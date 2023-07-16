Katrina Kaif's 40th birthday celebration was nothing short of spectacular as she and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, celebrated together on the high seas. Vicky took to Instagram to shower his wife with love and shared captivating photos of their boat excursion. Expressing his admiration, Vicky wrote, "In awe of your magic... everyday. Happy Birthday my love!". The couple, who had departed Mumbai together prior to Katrina's birthday, is rumored to be enjoying quality time in the Maldives. They had also made a charming appearance at the airport, hand in hand, with Katrina donning a yellow one-shoulder dress and Vicky looking dapper in a blue shirt. Katrina Kaif Birthday: 7 Times When Tiger 3 Actress Set Internet on Fire With Her Jaw-Dropping Looks (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

