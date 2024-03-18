Vicky Kaushal, in a fun mood, took to his Instagram today, alongside Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk, exciting fans about their upcoming venture. In the video, Kaushal playfully asks fans to pick between 'good' or 'bad' news, after which they'll unveil the details soon. For those unaware, Vicky, Tripti and Ammy are the leads in Karan Johar's upcoming venture. Their collaboration is slated for an OTT-only release on Amazon Prime Video. Vicky Kaushal And Triptii Dimri’s New Sizzling Pictures From Croatia Are Going Viral!

Vicky Kaushal Excites Fans

